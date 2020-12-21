Iran, Russia urge reinforcing coop on petroleum & energy

Zangeneh, who is currently in Moscow to examine the global status of petroleum, said that the two states have been boosting the mutual ties.

Nowadays that Iran and Russia are suffering from the imposed sanctions by the US, bolstering Tehran-Moscow ties are of prime importance, he further noted.

During the meeting, both sides outlined the roadmap for the continuation and bolstering of bilateral relations regardless of international political developments.

They also emphasized the pursuit and implementation of energy-related agreements.

