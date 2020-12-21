Iran COVID-19 vaccine expected in next six months

Before vaccine production indigenously, the country should buy the vaccine from different world sources to meet the nation's needs, Mohammad Vojgani told IRNA in an interview.

Iran's capability to produce COVID-19 vaccine is based on reality, Vojgani said stressing that the country surely is capable of manufacturing the vaccine far from the ballyhoo and propaganda.

He said that at least three Iranian centers are active in this regard while one of them has passed test of animals for COVID-19 successfully and fruitful researches have been conducted so far.

He further elaborated on the Society's capacities and said it has technology to produce different vaccines from dead-virus and re-combined virus.

In late June, Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki announced that Iran has taken effective steps towards manufacturing coronavirus vaccine.

In related developments, spokeswoman for Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education stated that Tehran and Moscow are to cooperate on COVID-19 vaccine development.

