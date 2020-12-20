Tous tourism highway a route to historical region’s development

** Pedestrian path linking Tous to ancient Tous Castle opened

A project which is of high importance is the 1,300-meter pedestrian path that links Firdausi’s monumental grave to the ancient Tous Castle. Mashhad Municipality was the contractor for construction of pedestrian path which was designed and engineered by the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Head Office in Mashhad and its construction began in July 2020.

This path begins at Jelokhan district in front of Firdausi’s monumental grave and links it to the ancient castle. The budget allocated to this project was 100bn Iranian rials.

Tous historical city needs to be turned into a major tourism pole in Iran, adding, “Numerous reconstruction and modernization projects implemented in this historical city, as well as reconstruction of Firdausi monumental grave, are all in line with the ideals of the Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who visited the region last year.

Mashhad Municipality has already allocated 480bn rials to renovation projects in Tous and today was added another 80bn rial budget to the purpose.

Firdausi is the guardian of the Farsi (Persian) language and is therefore highly respected both by the Iranians and by all Persian speaking nations in the region and beyond,” he said, which is why this region must turn into a major tourism pole in Iran.

The registration of Tous historical city and Firdausi’s monumental grave in UNESCO Cultural Heritage Sites List is a righteous demand, but due to the limitation of registering only one site of each country each year has postponed this demand until near future.

The construction of eight statues related to Firdausi’s masterpiece, Shahnameh (Letter of the Kings) and setting them up in Tous region, too, is a praiseworthy cultural move.

** 900bn rials allocated to Tous region development, reconstruction

Mashhad Mayor Mohammad-Reza Kolaie, says the pedestrian path that the city management’s entire efforts are focused on preserving the cultural and cultural heritage of the entire Mashhad city, as well as the Tous historical city.

“The pedestrian path that joins Firdausi’s monumental grave to Tous ancient castle and by the end of this Iranian year (March 20, 2021) Firdausi’s monumental grave will also be connected to the historical Haruniyeh building."

He added that the renovation and reconstruction project in Jelokhan region, in front of Firdausi’s monumental grave, and this pedestrian path have been completed now and till the Iranian New Year, Nowruz, the rest of the Tous City comprehensive development plan projects will be completed as well.

