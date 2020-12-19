Official blasts EP for anti-Iran resolution

Referring to European Parliament's resolution on Iran's human rights situation, he said that those who prevent innocent children from gaining access to medicine are also not authorized to speak out even about animal rights.

Criticizing the European Parliament's recent resolution on human rights situation in Iran, Baqeri said that most of the European officials have played and continue to play an effective role in violating the rights of the Iranian people, including the right to life, the right to health, the right to education, the right to employment, and the right to development, by imposing illegal and oppressive sanctions on them.

Referring to the European Parliament's request to Iran to allow in a special rapporteur, he said that it is not necessary to travel to Iran to observe human rights violations, it is enough to walk in the corridors of the European Parliament to see terrorists whose hands are stained with the blood of 3,000 innocent Iranian citizens.

The makers and sellers of chemical weapons of mass destruction to the dictator Saddam Hussein who killed thousands of young Iranians are still with you and are committing crimes against the Iranian people. Please look around to see the real violators of the rights of the Iranian people easily, he told the European Parliament.

European Parliament issued a resolution on Thursday accusing Iran of what it called human rights violation.

