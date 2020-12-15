Abu Nasr Farabi, celebrated music theorist

Known as the greatest philosophical authority after Aristotle, Farabi’s theories are still valid in the realm of music.

Also, he had specialized in science, philosophy, logic, sociology, and medicine, as well as mathematics.

Iranian Academy of the Arts in collaboration with the Association of Cultural Works and Honors held a virtual meeting on "Rereading Farabi's Theories on Music" online on Tuesday morning.

During the meeting, experts pointed out that Farabi is regarded as a pioneer figure in interdisciplinary philosophy, but his role has not been taken that seriously.

It is worth mentioning that The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) commemorated Iranian philosopher Abu Nasr Farabi and Persian mystic and poet Farid ud-Din Mohammad ibn Ebrahim Attar in 2020 and 2021.

