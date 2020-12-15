Iran president calls for enhancing ties with Mexico, Tunisia, Indonesia

President Rouhani and Guillermo Alejandro Puente Ordorica, the new Mexican ambassador to Iran, Ronny Prasetyo Yuliantoro, the ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Iran, and Samir Al-Manser, the ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia to Tehran discussed issues of bilateral importance.

During a meeting with the newly-appointed Mexican ambassador, the Iranian president hoped for the further expansion of relations with Mexico.

President Rouhani said that Iran is ready to promote trade, industrial, and healthcare cooperation with the Mexican companies.

In a separate meeting with the new Tunisian ambassador to Tehran, President Rouhani said that the Republic of Tunisia can serve as Iran's gateway to the African and North African countries.

The Iranian president hailed Tunisia’s support for Iran in the international bodies against the US unilateral sanctions on the country.

In a meeting with the new Indonesian ambassador to Tehran, President Rouhani said that Iran is resolved to give a boost to cooperation, as well as economic, cultural, and scientific relations with Indonesia.

