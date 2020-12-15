President Rouhani says Iran wins US economic war

President Rouhani made the remarks at an economic session held in Tehran this morning.

Although economic war did create many difficulties, but, ultimately the Iranian nation won the US war and is now more powerful and resistant than any other time, the President noted.

Iranian nation's resistance to the US economic war and the sanctions revealed great realities to the world and to all ill-wishers of Iran, he added.

The failure which was felt by the White House in facing with Iran after two and a half years of an economic war has been among the reasons behind Trump's defeat at the US presidential election on November 3.

Trump's rival- Joe Biden- did win the US presidential election. It was in Trump's tenure that the United States withdrew unilaterally from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Just few months after he left the 2015 nuclear deal, Trump imposed as he claimed the highest level of sanctions against Iran in 2018.

President Rouhani advised those favoring such adventures to challenge Iran by sanctions --- to put aside such measures proved to be wrong and not working.

The President further elaborated on government's plans to remedy the damages caused by the economic war and removal of problems created by the pandemic outbreak since December 2019.

Then, he stressed that the next year budget bill has been introduced to the Majlis (Parliament) based on national capabilities and capacities and the international realities.

He made clear that the budget plan has nothing to do with the outcome of the US presidential elections or what happens in the international community.

The cabinet session presided over by Rouhani reviewed issues of stability in prices and people's welfare as well.

Translated by: Marjan Heydari Rad

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

1483**1416

