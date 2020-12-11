Morocco's normalization of ties with Zionist regime betraying Muslims

Morocco's normalization of ties with the Zionist regime is not something new, as it hosted a number of the Zionist leaders over the past decades and forged overt or covert close ties with it, he said.

The Moroccan government was one of the first reactionary and dependent Arab countries to break the taboo of forging relations with the regime at the behest of its masters, and was forced to severe them due to pressure from public opinion inside and outside the region, but maintained its informal and secret relations with the regime, Velayati said.

The new point in announcing the normalization and establishment of a new relationship is in fact a deal that took place between the triangle of US, Morocco and the Zionist regime, he said, noting that based on the deal, the United States recognized Morocco's sovereignty over the Arabian Desert against its betrayal of Islam, Palestinian cause, stabbing of Palestinians in the heart, and selling Muslim dignity to international Zionism.

Condemning Morocco's betrayal of the Islamic world, he called on Muslim leaders, elites, scholars, thinkers and academicians to denounce recognition of the cancerous tumor at the heart of the Islamic world and confront this betrayal with political, social and media measures, as well as sanctions on the Israeli-made goods.

