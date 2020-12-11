Iran urges regional players to be united to establish comprehensive peace

Speaking in online international seminar on peace and human rights in West Asia, Salehi said Iran has extended the hand of friendship toward regional countries for establishing peace, security and stability in the region while the US and Israel regimes are trying to create crisis in the region by creating rift and by taking advantage of terrorist and Zionist groups.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salehi referred to foreign interventions in West Asia, saying Formal and informal presence, overt and covert interventions of colonial governments in the region, were destructive in disrupting the culture of peace in the region.

US presence has had major role in regional divergence, he reiterated.

He also pointed to militarism and the expansion of military spending in the GDP of the regional countries, as another point that has been effective in undermining the culture of peace in the region.

Salehi described the Zionist regime as source of unrest, violence, wars and official and unofficial assassinations.

He also referred to assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as example of warmongering in the region.

Al-Qaeda, ISIS and similar groups have caused misinterpretation with regard to Islam, waging hatred and war in the region, and replaced the school of justice and peace with an ideology of violence.

