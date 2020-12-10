President celebrates inauguration of Khaf-Herat railway with Afghan president

The President made the remarks in a video-conference ceremony with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on inauguration of Khaf-Herat railway.

About 140 out of 225 kilometers of Khaf-Herat railroad project with over 430 billion tomans was inaugurated by both Iranian and Afghan presidents.

Today is an unforgettable day for two neighboring states, President Rouhani said.

The 225-km Khaf-Herat railroad project includes four phases that are under construction.

About 77 km of the project, which includes two phases, is in Iran's soil and the rest in Afghanistan.

Iran has three cross-border transit roads in northeast and east of the country with the neighboring state through which it can facilitate Afghanistan's access to the outside world, according to Iranian officials.

Translated by: Marjan Heydari Rad

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

