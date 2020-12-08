Sri Lanka condemns assassination of Iranian scientist

According to Iran's Embaay in Sri Lanka, Dinesh Gunawardena in his letter to Zarif, said : The Sri Lankan government condemns the assassination of Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and condemns any terrorist act against humanity.

He added, " Sri Lanka wants stability and security in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region."

"Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh will be in the minds for his precious services to the Iranians, and we express our condolences to his family, as well as the government and the nation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, " the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister added.

Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Deputy Minister of Defense and Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense of Iran, who was described by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as "a distinguished nuclear and defense scientist", was assassinated and attained martyrdom on November 27 near the town of Absard, Damavand city, and east of Tehran during a terrorist attack by the criminal agents of the Zionist regime.

