Garden alleys; Paradise Semnan

Semnan city although nowadays is regarded as a desert city, in the past, had been a city among gardens and has had several Garden Alleys which each have their own names and story behind these names .

Enjila Garden alley, Mehr, Espi Pol, Espi Stone , Kondoneh and Ni Kijheh are among the most famous Garden alleys in Semnan City in central Iran.

Semnan Gardens and Semnan's old water distribution system said to be more than 700 years old, have created an alley of beautiful gardens in the heart of the Semnan desert city.

Garden alleys of semnan, nowadays has been revived and restored by the Municipality and this plan can attract tourists from different cities of the country to this city.

