Garden alley in Fall in Semnan; centeral Iran

Semnan Gardens and Semnan's old water distribution system said to be more than 700 years old, have created an alley of beautiful gardens in the heart of the Semnan desert city. Semnan, Nov 24, IRNA/Abed Mirmasoumi. 6125**1416
