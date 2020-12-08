Zionists' fear of US' return to JCPOA

Donald Trump is passing his last days and Joe Biden will take office within one month and a half so Zionist regime's officials and their lobbies are worried about Democratic president's policy he declared in election campaign to come back to Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Official and unofficial remarks made by senior Israeli officials indicate their readiness to challenge new US administration with regard to Iran.

Due to some political, cultural and strategic reasons, US supports the defunct relic of the World War II, the Israeli occupying regime.

On the other hand, power of the Israeli lobby in the US is one of the important factors to bring Israel together with the US.

US-Israel came so close during Trump's term that it seemed that the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dictates US policies to Trump, and what now makes Israeli officials worried is Democratic Joe Biden's independence in decision-making.

Announcing that the US will rejoin Iran nuclear deal, Biden showed that it is not the Zionist regime to determine the US relations with Iran.

Joe Biden and his Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that if Iran continues its compliance with JCPOA commitments, US will rejoin Iran nuclear deal, some of the sanctions will be lifted and the JCPOA would be the subject of future negotiations.

This is while; Netanyahu and other Israeli officials insist that pressure levers against Iran which were created by Trump administration should remain.

President-elect Joe Biden has criticized President Donald Trump’s policies and has promised to take up a different approach from that of Trump.

As an experienced politician and based on his campaign promises, Biden is expected to bring about a change in Trump's renegade on International Law and the United Nations Charter.

The US sanctions on Iran commenced with the Islamic Revolution in 1979 and maximized in the past three years. Some of the sanctions are presidential executive orders that can easily been put aside by the next president. Some others have been made into a law by the Congress and can be removed by the same legal body. Former President Jimmy Carter and every single president succeeding him have toughened the sanctions.

Before the US unilateral and unlawful withdrawal from the JCPOA endorsed by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, Trump placed restrictions on travel to the United States for citizens of Iran and five other Muslim countries and also blacklisted the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group. He claimed to restore all the sanctions with the use of the dispute resolution mechanism in the JCPOA. He has also pressed US allies to make them follow Washington’s policies.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said if the new US president-elect Joe Biden seeks to return to the JCPOA, he will have to fulfill US commitments under the deal and lift the sanctions.

"By pulling Washington out of the JCPOA, Trump solely failed to benefit from the deal. This was the mistake Trump and his associates made. If Biden seeks to return to the JCPOA, he will have to fulfill US commitments under the deal and lift the sanctions," he added.

Translated by: Ali Izadi

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish