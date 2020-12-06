Iran envoy wary of closure of Sana'a Int'l Airport for humanitarian flights

Yemenis are suffering a lot for Sana'a international airport closure, Hassan Irloo wrote in his Twitter account.

Thousands of patients with critical conditions need traveling for treatment, he said adding that thousands of refugees are willing to return home.

Saudi Arabia and its regional allies attacked Yemen in March 2015 to bring back to power the deposed president of Yemen Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Since then, the invaders have committed horrible war crimes against Yemeni civilians.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in an online conversation with his Yemeni counterpart Hisham Sharaf said the continuation of aggression and cruel blockade by the Saudi coalition in Yemen and confiscating vessels carrying food and fuel is not acceptable.

Iran believes that the only way for establishing stability in Yemen is to preserve territorial integrity and unity among all Yemeni groups and to hold intensive political talks among different parties for establishing the united government, he added.

Yemen belongs to all Yemenis, Zarif reiterated.

