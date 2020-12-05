Iran pioneer in producing equipment for fighting coronavirus

Rahmani-Fazli, also commander of the operational headquarters of the National Coronavirus Taskforce, said that good reports on producing qualified equipment, including ventilators, oxygen generators and other equipment presented during the meeting.

It was also agreed to provide all these items to the public at a fair and reasonable price, he said.

Interior minister further noted that Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade is currently working to improve quality and in addition to trying to meet local needs, it thinks about exporting the things.

8072**2050

