Iran unveils book "The Shirazi Tribe in Tanzania" to boost cultural diplomacy

IRNA on Monday reported that "The Shirazi Tribe in Tanzania" has been released as part of a cultural initiative between the two countries.

The book is organized into four sections namely "Background of Iran-East Africa Relations," "Migration of Shirazis to East Africa," "Tangible and Intangible Heritage of Shirazis in Tanzania," and a concluding chapter, all presented in English.

This concise work, aimed at a general audience, was unveiled during the Cultural Day of Shiraz.

Concurrent with the unveiling of the book, the "Shirazi Heritage Exhibition in Tanzania" was opened as well.

To show their enthusiasm, the cultural and political figures have ordered copies of the book.

