Nov 18, 2024, 1:22 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News ID: 85662886
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Third Persian Speech Contest held in South Korea

Nov 18, 2024, 1:22 PM
News ID: 85662886
Third Persian Speech Contest held in South Korea

Tehran, IRNA – The third Persian Speech Contest has been held at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul, South Korea.

The competition, which took place on Saturday, was co-organized by the Iranian Embassy in Seoul and Hankuk University’s Department of Persian Language and Iranian Studies.

The event kicked off with a speech by Iran's Ambassador Saeid Kouzechi, and a video message sent by South Korean Envoy to Iran Kim Junpyo.  

The Iranian ambassador described languages as tools for communication and a bridge for connecting cultures.

Kouzechi also said that the Persian language has left a tremendous impact on world literature.

South Korea's ambassador to Tehran said in his video message that learning a new language is like a new journey that leads to the discovery of a new world.

Third Persian Speech Contest held in South Korea

Meanwhile, the Iranian ambassador met with head of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies Park Jeong-Woon in Seoul on Sunday.

Kouzeshi referred to the opening of the Persian Language Department at the university 50 years ago.

He said that the long-running activity of the department serves as an excellent capacity in cultural ties between Iran and South Korea.

The Iranian envoy also announced his country’s readiness for cultural and scientific cooperation with Seoul, which was welcomed by the Korean university official.

6125**4194

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .