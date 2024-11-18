Third Persian Speech Contest held in South Korea

The competition, which took place on Saturday, was co-organized by the Iranian Embassy in Seoul and Hankuk University’s Department of Persian Language and Iranian Studies.

The event kicked off with a speech by Iran's Ambassador Saeid Kouzechi, and a video message sent by South Korean Envoy to Iran Kim Junpyo.

The Iranian ambassador described languages as tools for communication and a bridge for connecting cultures.

Kouzechi also said that the Persian language has left a tremendous impact on world literature.

South Korea's ambassador to Tehran said in his video message that learning a new language is like a new journey that leads to the discovery of a new world.

Meanwhile, the Iranian ambassador met with head of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies Park Jeong-Woon in Seoul on Sunday.

Kouzeshi referred to the opening of the Persian Language Department at the university 50 years ago.

He said that the long-running activity of the department serves as an excellent capacity in cultural ties between Iran and South Korea.

The Iranian envoy also announced his country’s readiness for cultural and scientific cooperation with Seoul, which was welcomed by the Korean university official.

