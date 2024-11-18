30 Israeli soldiers killed since start of Jabalia ground offensive

According to Channel 12, the offensive that began on October 5 has so far left 30 Israeli officers and soldiers killed during battles with Palestinian resistance fighters.

On Sunday, the regime also confirmed the deaths of two more soldiers, one of them an officer, during fighting in Gaza’s northern town of Beit Lahia. Another soldier was also seriously injured.

Israel has been pressing with its ground offensive in northern Gaza, which is the third such assault since the start of the war in October last year.

Recently, Israeli newspaper Maariv said that almost two divisions of the regime’s army soldiers have been killed and wounded in more than 400 days of war.

The newspaper also said that the army is severely understaffed, blaming all the existing problems on the cabinet of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

