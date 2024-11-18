Zionist regime not deserve to be represented at int’l bodies: Iran FM spox

In response to a question from an IRNA correspondent regarding the presence of an Israeli delegation in Baku, the Republic of Azerbaijan, for the COP29 summit, Esmail Baghaei stated on Monday that a regime that does not believe in the principles and goals of the United Nations and whose existence is an affront to a nation (the Palestinians) fundamentally lacks the qualifications to participate in international organizations.

During his weekly press conference in Tehran, Baghaei pointed out the nuclear threats posed by the Tel Aviv regime against Iran, adding, "The UN special rapporteur on human rights has also requested that countries collectively prevent the Zionist regime from being a member of the United Nations and based on this logic, there is no necessity for this regime's presence in international organizations where issues and problems are to be discussed. We welcome other countries joining this campaign."

The spokesman argued that regarding United Nations Security Council Resolution 533, which prohibits any threats or use of force against Iran's nuclear facilities, this resolution explicitly states that the UNSC is obligated to intervene.

“In these matters, the UNSC must take a firm stance, and this is a legal aspect,” he urged, adding, “Politically, our region is well aware of the law-breaking approach of the Zionist regime.”

Iran strongly supports Syria, Lebanon

As to Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani's recent visit to Syria and Lebanon, he said, "Larijani's visit signifies the utilization of all Iran’s capacities to advance diplomatic goals. The message was that Iran continues to provide strong support for Syria and Lebanon against the ongoing aggressions of the Zionist regime."

Iran’s relations with other states

The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the development of relations with other countries based on preservation of dignity, expediency, national security, and also defense of regional interests, the spokesman underlined.

“We also said previously that the channel of communications between Iran and the United States is the Swiss Embassy, which represents the US interests in Tehran.”

Iran and Eurasian Economic Union

From a few years ago, Iran has been holding talks with the five member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which has good capacities for cooperation, Baghaei noted.

He further referred to the document on cooperation between the two sides as the latest development in Tehran-EAEU ties.

If the document is approved by the Iranian parliament and the EAEU, considerable capacities will be created for bilateral relations, he added.

Stance of European countries on sanctions

In his remarks, Baghaei reiterated that the Islamic Republic will properly respond to the anti-Iran measure taken by European countries to impose sanctions against Tehran.

The European countries insist on their false claim that Iran has transferred missiles to Russia for the Ukraine war, while Ukrainian officials have rejected the claim, the spokesman underlined, expressing that it seems those certain states should review their previous claims.

Iran, US during the tenure of new American administration

That the issues between Iran and the United States are narrowed to an individual (US president-elect Donald Trump) and a specific administration is not a right approach, Baghaei announced.

The dark record of relations between the two sides goes back to the past seven decades, he said adding that the US administration has not have any goodwill or made any effort to compensate for its mistakes.

Iran regards US administrations' deeds as the base of its approach, he said.

This item is being updated.

4208**1483**9417