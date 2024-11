Esmail Baghaei announced Larijani’s trip in an interview with IRNA on Wednesday night.

He said that Larijani will travel to Damascus on Thursday, where he will hold talks with President Bashar al-Assad and other top Syrian officials.

According to Baghaei, Iran-Syria relations as well as developments in the West Asia region will be high on the agenda.

Ali Larijani is also a member of Iran’s Expediency Council.

4194