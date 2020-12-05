Shipbuilding, backbone of Iran’s domestic industries: Official

Hamid Rezaeian said in an interview with IRNA that ISOICO is the biggest infrastructure of marine industries of the country and the pioneer in the Middle East.

Offshore shipbuilding has direct and indirect impacts on technology know-how advances of other industries of the county, so it is considered a strategic industry all over the world.

ISOICO was established in 1973 in an area of 1100 hectares, 37 km West of Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, in order to repair and build vessels and now it is able to build oceangoing ships.

The half-a-century old industrial complex has been able to put on display a good performance in the current Iranian year (starting on March 20). This year was named “Surge in Production” by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

