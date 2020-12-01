Terror cannot stop Iran's progress: Russian Scholar

In an interview with IRNA on Tuesday, Vadim Khomenkov said that Iran has taken strong steps in the field of science and technology in recent decades and it is quite clear that the enemies of this country, especially the US and Israel, are worried about the country 's progress and the assassination of Iran's defense industry scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was a sign of weakness of Iranian enemies .

He added that fakhrizadeh 's assassination showed that the enemies of Iran do any action to stop Iran making advances in scientific fields that the Iranian nation would enjoy it .

The Russian scholar and university teacher pointed to the US program for holding backward the countries in the Middle East, added that that US officials thought, if they exit Iran, this country would ask them for help.

Khomenkov added, " but the Iranians have taken the reverse steps and endeavored to make progress in science and technology, and in the last decade we have seen much scientific production in Iran.

Iranian advances have strongly angered the US officials and its allies in a manner that imposed sanctions on Iran after the Islamic Revolution in the last four decades .

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Research and Innovation Organization of Iran Ministry of Defense, was assassinated in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday afternoon.

