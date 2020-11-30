Minister: Intelligence Ministry has many clues about Fakhrizadeh assassination

In an interview about the latest developments in the assassination of Fakhrizadeh, Alavi said that after the assassination of martyr Fakhrizadeh, security forces immediately did their best and started their work and gained a lot of clues and are still pursuing the case with all aspects.

He added that this issue is current and it is necessary not to mention the details for now to reach clear conclusions.

In a message late on Friday, he condemned the assassination of the manager of the country's defense industry, saying that the martyrdom of Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Defense Ministry's Research and Innovation Organization, caused great sorrow and regret.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near the capital Tehran on Friday.

During the exchange of fires, the security team member protecting the top Iranian scientist were also injured and transferred to hospital.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish