JCPOA collapse, regional instability to benefit Zionist regime: Pakistani expert

"The terrorist attack on Friday in Tehran and the martyrdom of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a prominent Iranian defense scientist, will definitely have consequences," said Mosharraf Zaidi during an interview with IRNA on Sunday.

He said: The Zionists do not want peace they are trying to destroy the solution to the Palestinian issue and at the same time are against the interaction of powerful countries in the region such as the Islamic Republic of Iran with other countries.

Zaidi, who served as political adviser to the then foreign minister from 2011 to 2013, added: The Zionists are seeking to intensify pressure on Iran, while recent developments in the United States and the victory of Joe Biden indicate the desire of the new US administration to rejoin the JCPOA.

He said the Americans want to maintain the JCPOA, which could reduce tensions in the region but Tel Aviv wants the opposite.

"Instability in the region is helping to secure the interests of the Zionists, and this is a common demand of Netanyahu and his party," said a columnist for the Pakistani newspaper the News International.

He added that it indicates that Tel Aviv is moving in the opposite direction to regional peace and security.

Mosharraf Zaidi expressing his views said the Islamic Republic of Iran has the right to punish the perpetrators behind the assassination of its nuclear scientist, but its confrontation with some world powers which have deep influence in the UN Security Council has made things more difficult.

He said that multilateral institutions, especially the United Nations, should play a role, but at the same time, some powers are abusing these institutions to further their own interests.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Research and Innovation Organization of Iran Ministry of Defense, was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday afternoon.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reacting to the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense highlighted the Israeli regime’s role in the act.

“Iran calls on int'l community—and especially EU—to end their shameful double standards & condemn this act of state terror,” Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Friday.

Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier-General Amir Hatami on the development said Iran will take any step for the honor of dear nation of Iran and will not hesitate to target the enemy.

