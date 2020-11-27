Judiciary chief: Fakhrizadeh's martyrdom will definitely help promote scientific achievements

Once again, the criminal hand of the ostentatious elements, affiliated with foreigners and international Zionism, with the sinister aim of confronting the scientific progress of the country, targeted and martyred one of the prominent figures, managers and scientists of the Islamic Iran, he said.

The martyred master and combatant Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during the Sacred Defense fought in war fronts sincerely and then entered the scientific and research fields by using God-given genius and talents, helping growth of Islamic Iran in the fields of science and technology.

"Since the occurrence of these unfortunate incidents and the loss of the combatants of knowledge and practice are a sad and irreparable loss for our society, and the action taken is a great crime and the repetition of such incidents is not acceptable at all, the intelligence and security services as well as the relevant judicial authorities are obliged to use all intelligence power as soon as possible to identify and arrest the elements of mercenaries and criminals and punish them," he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish