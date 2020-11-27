Veep expresses condolences over martyrdom of Fakhrizadeh

He added that such anti-human measures will not undermine the serious determination of the great nation of Iran to achieve progress and development in the defense sector.

"I offer condolences over the martyrdom of the committed director Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh at the hands of criminal terrorists affiliated with the illegitimate and usurping Zionist regime to the Supreme Leader, the grateful people of Iran, his colleagues in Defense Ministry and relatives, especially the honorable family of this great martyr," he said.

It is necessary for the relevant intelligence and security services to quickly and accurately identify and deal with the perpetrators of this criminal assassination and inform the honorable public of Iran of the result, he said.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near the capital Tehran on Friday.

During exchange of fires, the security team protecting Iranian scientists were also injured and transferred to hospital.

