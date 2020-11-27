Nov 27, 2020, 11:09 PM
AEOI chief blasts assassination of Iran's defense industry martyr

Tehran, Nov 27, IRNA - Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (IAEO) Ali Akbar Salehi in message to Defense Minister expressed condolences over the martyrdom of one of the country's defense industry managers, saying that his martyrdom will further strengthen Islamic Iran.

The news of the cowardly assassination of Martyr Doctor Fakhrizadeh, the head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense, who spent many years of his blessed life fighting and upgrading the country's defense, caused deep regret and sorrow.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near the capital Tehran on Friday.

During exchange of fires, the security team protecting Iranian scientists were also injured and transferred to hospital.

