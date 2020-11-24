Iranian horror film awarded at Molins de Rei Film Fest

The 39th edition of Molins de Rei Horror Film Festival, started on November 6, 2020 and will end on Nov 15, 2020. The film festival was established in 1973 in Molins de Rei Spain , Barcelona.

The Festival consists of a competitive Feature Films Official Sections, Being Different Feature Films Section, Short Films Official Section, Retrospectives, Documentaries, Live shows, Workshops, Networking/Pitching, projections for high-schools, projections for children and one of the oldest horror movies marathons in the world.

Molins Horror Film Festival ( MHFF) is one of the oldest festivals dedicated solely to horror in Spain and in Europe. The Festival is a member of the European Fantastic Film Festivals Federation (EFFFF).

'The Night' Horror Film is directed by Kourosh Ahari, written by Kourosh Ahari, Milad Jarmooz. Shahab Hosseini, George Maguire and Michael Graham are the stars of this movie.

The movie, an Iranian suspenseful, psychological thriller tells the story of an Iranian couple and their one-year-old daughter living in the US.

They become trapped inside an old hotel where insidious, supernatural forces cause them to face the secrets that have come between them in a night that terrifyingly never ends.

Kourosh Ahari, Milad Jarmooz and Shahab Hosseini were awarded in this Horror Film Festival.

Shahab Hosseini is an acclaimed Iranian actor and superstar and the winner of Festival De Cannes Best Actor (2016) for the Academy Award-Winning film The Salesman by Asghar Farhadi.

Hosseini plays the lead character, Babak, in The Night.

