FAO supplies Iran with more desert locust equipment

According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Tehran, , this consignment includes 28 units of vehicle-mounted Ultra Low Volume (ULV) sprayers, worth around $81,000.

In a message, a copy of which was also sent to IRNA English desk, FAO said that benefited from the FAO-China South-South Cooperation Program.

FAO handed over the 4th shipment of Desert Locust equipment including pesticide sprayers to Iran’s Plant Protection Organization to further boost the country’s capacity to curb the spread of this migratory pest, it said.

Funded by the Government of the People’s Republic of China, this delivery is part of the FAO-China South-South Cooperation Programme Support to FAO’s Global Action on the Control of the Desert Locust Project, which aims to curb the spread of the desert locust in the focus countries by sharing modern technologies, applying effective techniques and proved solutions to control the locusts.

Together with the previous three shipments, so far FAO has provided 110 ULV sprayers and 10.4 metric tonnes of ULV Deltamethrin pesticides, amount over USD 305,000, to support the national capacity.

FAO, also, is implementing an emergency Technical Cooperation Programme project in the country to assist the Plant Protection Organization to combat this migratory pest by providing requisite technical knowledge and skills and equipment to detect, track, monitor, report on and rapidly respond to the desert locust infestations in the country.

6125**1416

