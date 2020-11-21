Comdr: Shiraz data gathering smart cruiser to join Iranian Navy

Khanzadi said that the cruiser is now being equipped with smart systems.

Shiraz cruiser has radar, tele-communications, sonar and managing ever release in electromagnetic warfare.

Having high frequency, various radar and radio waves, tele-communications systems which are important in intelligence wars are among important characteristics of Shiraz cruiser.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khanzadi referred to Trimaran ship, saying it weighs over 3,000 tons and enjoys good combat capabilities.

He added that the conceptual designing of the ship has been finalized and its manufacturing process will start effectivey next year.

