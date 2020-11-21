Contest on Iranian cinematic research to be held

According to the Public Relations of the Secretariat of the Iranian Cinema Research Award, the Deputy Minister of Technology Development and Cinema Studies of the Cinema Organization in collaboration with the House of Cinema (The Iranian Alliance of Motion picture Guilds) have published the call for the 4th term of this event.

Applicants can fill out the submission form online at www.nicra.ir from November 21th, to December 21th, 2020.

The Public Relations of the Secretariat of the Iranian Cinema Research Award said that professors, filmmakers, students and researchers in the field of Iranian cinema, both domestic and foreign, are invited to participate in the contest.

In order to register for this event, the researchers should send the "title" and the "abstract" of their works to the Secretariat of the award from November 21th, until December 21th, 2020, through the www.nicra.ir website.

The full texts of the works whose abstracts are accepted must be sent to the special e-mail of the Secretariat (info@nicra.ir) by February 28th, 2021.

In the upcoming edition of Iran annual awards, the abstract of the top contributions will be published as a “booklet” and the articles obtaining highest scores will be published in a "national academic journal", or by a "major international publisher" in the form of an edited volume.

