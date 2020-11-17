Diplomat: Iran to respond to any aggressive move, adventurism

"The Islamic Republic’s nuclear program is purely devised for peaceful purposes and civilian use," Miryousefi said in reaction to New York Times' report that US President Donald Trump had asked his senior advisers in a White House meeting on Thursday whether he had options to take action against Iran’s main nuclear sites in the coming weeks.

The Iranian diplomant underscored Iran's military might and prowess to thwart or respond to any melancholic adventurism by any aggressor.

Miryousefi reiterated that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has verified Iran's peaceful nuclear activities in its several reports.

He pointed out that the Islamic Republic of Iran has proven to be capable of using its legitimate military might to prevent or respond to any type of adventurism from aggressors.

On Monday, the New York Times had reported that several senior advisers of President Trump have dissuaded him from moving ahead with a military strike on Iran.

2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish