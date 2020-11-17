So-called advocates of Human Rights deprive Iran of medicine: Official

Ohadi said that the economic condition of the country has become really difficult, adding that Iran has never been under such sanctions of medicine and food.

In May 2018, the US pulled out of the long-negotiated agreement signed in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the UNSC plus Germany and restored all the sanctions removed by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and UNSCR-2231.

The US did so despite all the objections made by the other signatories of the deal and the other countries of the world. US President Donald Trump has taken up a maximum pressure policy against Iran and imposed the most severe sanctions on the country.

