Trump-imposed sanctions and expectation from Biden

President-elect Joe Biden has criticized President Donald Trump’s policies and has promised to take up a different approach from that of Trump.

As an experienced politician and based on his campaign promises, Biden is expected to bring about a change in White House’s renegade on International Law and the United Nations Charter.

After being officially sworn in as the 46th president of the US, Biden is expected to act as he had promised when running for the office and fix US conduct, rejoin the US to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and put aside the pressure policy against Iran.

Of course, the sanctions removed by the JCPOA and the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 are just a part of the US sanctions on Iran, which are according to US officials unprecedented in human history.

The US sanctions on Iran commenced with the Islamic Revolution in 1979 and maximized in the past three years. Some of these sanctions are presidential executive orders that can easily been put aside by the next president. Some others have been made into a law by the Congress and can be removed by the same legal body. Former President Jimmy Carter and every single president succeeding him have toughened the sanctions.

Before the US unilateral and illegal withdrawal from the UNSC-endorsed JCPOA, Trump placed restrictions on travel to the United States for citizens of Iran and five other Muslim countries and also blacklisted Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group. He claimed to restore all the sanctions with the use of the dispute resolution mechanism in the JCPOA. He has also pressed US allies to make them follow Washington’s policies.

Trump administration has vowed to impose more sanctions on Iran in the remaining weeks of Trump’s term in office. This is while several experts and officials, including US negotiator for the Iran nuclear deal Wendy Sherman, believe that there will be no new sanctions. Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton has said that there is no room for new sanctions on Iran; every single possible sanction has been imposed in recent years.

Now, if Biden has the resolve to keep his campaign promises, he can use presidential authority and return to the JCPOA and put an end to the sanctions imposed by Trump and other US presidents on Iran.

