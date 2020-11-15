Nov 16, 2020, 12:12 AM
Comdr: Iran ready for joint production of helicopter with Iraq

Tehran, Nov 16, IRNA - Iranian Army Airborne Commander Brigadier-General Yousef Qorbani said Iran is ready for joint production of helicopters with Iraq.

Speaking in a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart General Samir Zaki, Brigadier-General Qorbani referred to his earlier meeting with his former Iraqi counterpart in which strategic capabilities of the Iranian air force were showcased to the Iraqi officials.

He expressed Iranian air force's readiness to hold joint military drills in border areas.

"We are also ready to sign a document on developing cooperation," Brigadier-General Qorbani added.

Iran is ready to help those who were injured at border points and impassable points.

