Human trial of 2 Iranian coronavirus vaccines begins

Kianoush Jahanpour wrote on his tweet account late on Saturday that human trials (clinical study) of at least two Iranian coronavirus vaccines have begun and Iranian technologists are taking great steps in producing COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier, he tweeted that some eight Iranian vaccines have been put on the list of WHO COVID-19 vaccine candidates while eight others are poised to enter the list.

According to official statistics, COVID-19 has affected more than 53 million people in the world so far and more than 1.3 million people have died from the disease. Iran is the ninth country in the world in terms of the number of deaths regardless of population size.

The number of deaths in the United States, Brazil, India, Mexico, Britain, Italy, France and Spain was higher than that of Iran.

