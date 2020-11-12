Russia to resume flights to Iran

The first flight of the Russian airline will start from Wednesday next week from Imam Khomeini Airport to Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport.

According to the Russian airline, flights from Tehran to Moscow are operated two days a week (Sunday and Wednesday) by Russian Sukhoi aircraft.

Mahan Airlines currently flies to Tehran, Moscow and vice versa on Thursdays.

Aeroflot is the flag carrier and largest airline of the Russian Federation. The airline was founded in 1923, making Aeroflot one of the oldest active airlines in the world.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish