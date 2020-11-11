Official terms Aras as Iran's safest free zone for investment

Mohsen Nariman referred to the presence of various industrial, production and agriculture companies in Aras Free Trade - Industrial Zone, saying Turkish and Azeri investors now welcome investment in this area.

He also pointed to the presence of 513 industrial and agricultural units, officials’ efforts with regard to exports indices, production, investment and employment as examples of materializing economy of resistance.

Aras Free Zone is an environment ready for the bilateral and multilateral economic cooperation between Iran and Russia and the countries of the South Caucasus. Aras Free Zone with an area of 51,000 hectares of land, relying on its fully-prepared investment infrastructure (facilities, including water, electricity, gas, and the development of connecting roads), as one of the Turkish investors said while visiting this Zone, is like a prepared cake that any country is willing to win a significant share of it.

