Official urges White House new leaders to come to terms with new int'l conditions

Tehran, Nov 9, IRNA -- Head of Presidential Office Mahmoud Vaezi said on Sunday that Trump administration's four years of harmful foreign policy can serve as a lesson for new White House leaders to seize the opportunity to redirect US wrong policies and come to terms with the new conditions of the international system.

He added in his tweeter account on Sunday that Donald Trump's defeat which was welcomed by the American people and most of the world means that the era of unilateralism, extremism, creating tension, breach of commitment and violation of the rights of nations is over.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was elected the 46th President of the United States with 290 electoral votes against only 214 votes of Donald Trump. Harris was also the first woman to be elected vice president.

