Official urges White House new leaders to come to terms with new int'l conditions

He added in his tweeter account on Sunday that Donald Trump's defeat which was welcomed by the American people and most of the world means that the era of unilateralism, extremism, creating tension, breach of commitment and violation of the rights of nations is over.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was elected the 46th President of the United States with 290 electoral votes against only 214 votes of Donald Trump. Harris was also the first woman to be elected vice president.

