Pakistan MP hopes reduction in US offensives under Biden

Mushahid Hussain Syed in a tweet on Sunday expressed his satisfaction with Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential election.

“President Biden is good news for Pakistan: he knows Pakistan quite well,” he said.

He added that the US won’t have aggressive foreign policy with little appetite for new wars, either with Iran and China.

Pakistani officials and political party leaders congratulated Joe Biden on his victory over Donald Trump.

Congratulating Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris, Pakistani President Arif Alavi expressed hope that the United States could play a better role in regional peace and stability, especially in Afghanistan.

Some members of the cabinet also congratulated Joe Biden in messages and stressed Islamabad's readiness to work closely with the new Washington administration.

Leaders of Pakistan's opposition, including politicians from the Muslim League-Nawaz party, criticized Trump's ambitious approach and praised the victory of Joe Biden and his deputy.

Ahsan Iqbal, a member of Parliament from Muslim League Nawaz wrote on his Twitter account: USA makes correction for 2016 mistake.

Prime Minister Imran Khan last night congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in the US presidential election and his deputy Kamala Harris and announced his readiness to work with the new government on peace in Afghanistan and the region.

Joe Biden was elected the 46th President of the United States with 290 electoral college votes against only 214 electoral college votes of Donald Trump, while Kamala Harris was elected as the first woman Vice President.

In his first tweet after announcing his victory in the US presidential election, Biden wrote: "I will be the president of all Americans, whether those who voted for me or those who did not vote for me."

