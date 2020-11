In a tweet late on Saturday, he added that eventually, political life of a man who only spread hatred came to an end.

Despite his policy of maximum pressure, he could not make Iran to surrender, Baeidinejad reiterated.

Joe Biden was elected the 46th President of the United States with 290 electoral votes against only 214 votes of Donald Trump, and Kamala Harris was elected as the first female US Vice President.

