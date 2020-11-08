Bolivian president: La Paz keen on promoting ties with Tehran

Arce appreciated Zarif’s participation in his inauguration ceremony.

Earlier, Zarif in a Twitter message said: "Just arrived in La Paz, to celebrate with Bolivians the fruits of their struggle to restore their democracy."

"And honored to participate in the inauguration of President Arce on Sun. Great to witness the joy people exhibit celebrating their restoration of liberty & democracy," he added.

Meanwhile, President Hassan Rouhani earlier said the recent elections in Bolivia were not only a consolidation of the foundations of democracy but also a magnificent display of justice by the great Bolivian nation.

He further expressed Iran's readiness to restore bilateral relations and expand cooperation with Bolivia in all areas.

