FM Zarif in Bolivia to celebrate inauguration of its president-elect

"Just met with President-elect Luis Arce and Vice President-elect David Choquehuanca of Bolivia," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Sunday.

"Conveyed my country’s congratulations on their victory and wished them and the nation the best. We discussed our brotherly ties—political and economic—and ways to expand them," he added.

"Just arrived in La Paz, to celebrate with Bolivians the fruits of their struggle to restore their democracy," he noted.

"And honored to participate in the inauguration of President Arce on Sun. Great to witness the joy people exhibit celebrating their restoration of liberty & democracy," Zarif stated.

The Iranian foreign minister had earlier visited Caracas and Havana on his three-nation Latin American tour.

