FM: Venezuela's nation loves Iran

"The people of Venezuela today feel more than gratitude, love for the people and government of Iran, for their solidarity and courage when it comes to helping us in times of difficulty," Arreaza tweeted.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in the Venezuelan capital on Wednesday at the first leg of a three-nation Latin American tour which will also take him to Bolivia after he wraps up his visit to Cuba.

Zarif was welcomed by his Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Arreaza, upon his arrival in Caracas on Wednesday.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez discussed issues of mutual interest in Caracas on Thursday.

Zarif earlier held a joint meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza on Thursday.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message elaborated on the details of tour to Venezuela.

"In #Venezuela meeting with President @NicolasMaduro, VP Rodriguez, FM Arreaza and other ministers on expansion of bilateral ties," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

"Lectured today at the Samuel Robinson Institute on US/ Western terror tactics in attempts to halt the course of history toward a post-Western world," he added.

