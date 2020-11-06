Nov 6, 2020, 9:13 AM
Iranian FM Zarif in Havana for Talks

Tehran, Nov 6, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Cuba’s capital city of Havana for high-level talks in his Latin America tour.

During his visit to Cuba, the Iranian foreign minister will have a meeting with his Cuban counterpart.

Furthermore, Zarif will also meet other high-level Cuban officials and discuss the development of bilateral agreements and other matters of interest to both countries.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in the Venezuelan capital on Wednesday at the first leg of a three-nation Latin American tour which will also take him to Bolivia after he wraps up his visit to Cuba.

Zarif was welcomed by his Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Arreaza, upon his arrival in Caracas on Wednesday.

 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez discussed issues of mutual interest in Caracas on Thursday.

Zarif earlier held a joint meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza on Thursday.

