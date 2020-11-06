Nov 6, 2020, 9:06 AM
Zarif outlines details of his tour to Venezuela

Tehran, Nov 6, IRNA - Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message elaborated on the details of tour to Venezuela.

"In #Venezuela meeting with President @NicolasMaduro, VP Rodriguez, FM Arreaza and other ministers on expansion of bilateral ties," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

"Lectured today at the Samuel Robinson Institute on US/ Western terror tactics in attempts to halt the course of history toward a post-Western world," he added. 

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in the Venezuelan capital on Wednesday at the first leg of a three-nation Latin American tour which will also take him to Bolivia and Cuba.

He had earlier held a joint meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza.

