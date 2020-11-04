Rouhani: US should return to international treaties  

Speaking during today's cabinet session, the President said that Iran has made the fundamental decisions from several weeks ago regardless of what is going on in the US and who will become the country’s next president.

“For us, the individual and the party are not important; rather, what matters is the policies to be adopted by the [US] government,” Rouhani said.

He said that if the US government sets aside its sanctions on Iran and chooses to respect the Iranian nation, everything will be different; otherwise, an individual or a party is of no significance.

The President noted that Iran made necessary plans to deal with a situation where the US fails to choose the appropriate manner so if Iran sees harsh conditions are looming, then it is ready to confront them.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and other Iranian officials have already said that it does not matter to Iran who becomes the next president in the US elections.

