Senior commander: US sanctions against Iran amid COVID-19 peak of barbarism

Addressing the webinar 'West's Cultural, Economic and Political Challenges in Face of Coronavirus' late on Tuesday, he added that the enemies have planned the destruction of the Islamic Ummah on the basis of division, and presenting a violent image of the Islamic Ummah is only a small part of the puzzle of Islamophobia.

The Islamic Ummah is currently experiencing a serious juncture, as some leaders of the Islamic countries have taken shamelessness to such an extent that they have clung to the rope of the wicked US and stabbed the Islamic Ummah from behind by normalizing relations with the Zionist regime, he said.

Emphasizing that the brutal assassination of Lieutenant General Qasrm Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes in the middle of night and directly by the criminal US regime is another clear example of the struggle of all infidels against Islam and a seal of approval on state terrorism, he stated that Martyr Soleimani and his companions proved that the power of the United States and the Zionist regime is hollow and they are not able to fight the resistance fighters.

Noting that the healing prescription of the Islamic Ummah is summarized in one word, "unity", he added, "The enemies of Islam benefit the most from the conflicts within the Islamic Ummah and we must put the realization of unity on top priority of our affairs."

"We believe that the International Conference on Islamic Unity, with its vast potential, can pave the way for cooperation among Muslim nations to counter global arrogance and preserve the ideals of the oppressed Palestinian nation, and prepare itself for the US withdrawal from the Islamic world," Baqeri said.

The 34th International Conference on Islamic Unity kicked off virtually on Thursday, with more than 167 prominent figures from the Islamic world from 47 countries, as well as 120 domestic lecturers addressed a webinar focusing on various topics, including the Islamic cooperation in the face of coronavirus pandemic.

