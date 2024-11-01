Closure of Iran's Consulates in Germany sanction against Iranians residing in that country: FM Araghchi

Writing on his X, formerly Twitter, on Friday, Aragchi said that the closure of Iran's Consulates in Germany is a sanction against Iranians residing in that country—most of whom possess German citizenship as well.

In support of a terrorist who took 14 innocent lives and injured more than 200 others, the German government is sanctioning tens of thousands of other Iranians holding German passport, he noted.

Anyone can see the wisdom in this decision, the top diplomat further noted.

"I assure my Iranian compatriots living in Germany that we are doing our utmost to compensate for this inconvenience by strengthening the consular sections of our embassy in Berlin and other nearby diplomatic missions."

Meanwhile, behold the terrorist criminal that German authorities sought to protect, he underlined.

Iranian foreign ministry has summoned German charge d'affaires for German foreign ministry's unjustified decision to deprive Iranian nationals from consular services.

